Roma star deals £44m Liverpool transfer hopes massive blow

Liverpool’s hopes of bringing Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker to the club this month have been delivered what appears to be a knockout blow.

The Reds had been strongly linked with the Brazilian amid claims Jurgen Klopp had finally accepted he needs to bring in a world-class No 1 to replace Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius if the Reds are to challenge for the major trophies.

PSG were also reportedly keen on the 22-times capped Brazil keeper, but the Reds were seen as favourites given the Financial Fair Play restrictions placed on the Ligue 1 and Liverpool’s recent Philippe Coutinho windfall.

However, the player – who caught the eye with a string of fine saves as Roma drew 1-1 with Sampdoria on Wednesday night – has again indicated he has no desire to leave Roma mid-season after insisting he does not want to put his World Cup place in jeopardy by moving now.

“I am happy in Rome,” Alisson told Sky Italia.

“It’s always a pleasure to feel that lots of people are monitoring you but my head is focused on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.

“In June, maybe we will speak about it again but for now I am concentrated on Roma.

“Together with my teammates, we have done a great job to not allow the loss of [Wojciech] Szczesny to be felt by the fans.

“I have worked very hard and want to continue along that track.”

Alisson is rated at €50million (£44million) by Roma and the fee is unlikely to put the Reds off from making a move.

However, with Alisson neck and neck with Manchester City’s Ederson in the race to be Brazil’s No 1 in Russia this summer, you can understand the former’s desire to stay put for the time being at least.

Alisson was asked about the role of former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti in his development.

“He was important, I learned a lot in my first year at Roma when I arrived.

“We need to get back to the level we were at beforehand in order to not be left behind by the teams ahead of us.”

