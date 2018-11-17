Patrik Schick has provided a very firm answer to speculation that he could leave Roma and move to the Premier League when the transfer window opens in January.

The Czech forward moved to the capital club on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2017, which became a permanent €20m deal, subject to bonuses, on July 1, 2018.

However, Schick has struggled for game time since his move to the Stadio Olimpico, having only featured in 34 matches since arriving from Sampdoria.

The player has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham in January, while Arsenal were also touted as potential suitors as part of a deal that could have seen Aaron Ramsey move in the opposite direction.

However, the 22-year-old insists insists he is happy at the capital club and has no intention of leaving despite also been linked with moves to LaLiga and the Bundesliga.

“The rumours of the market are just speculation,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I have everything very clear in mind, I want to stay in Rome, respect the contract and get on top.”

Schick’s pledge to stay comes just a matter of days after Roma’s director of football, Monchi, also declared his intentions to keep the young striker.

“Schick? We have confidence in him, he won’t leave on loan,” Monchi told Gianluca Di Marzio.

Schick has scored just four times during his 35 appearances for the Giallorossi.

