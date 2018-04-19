Roma star lays down Champions League gauntlet to Liverpool

Roma star Radja Nainggolan has warned Liverpool that he has always dreamed of winning the Champions League, ahead of their semi final clash next week.

The Giallorossi travel to Anfield after the weekend as they prepare for the first leg on Tuesday.

Of the huge game, Nainggolan told UEFA.com: “I’ve always given my best for this club and for these fans.

“It can happen to make mistakes but the most important thing is to do the best we can and we always did it.

“Every guy who plays this game dreams of winning the Champions League. I’ve been working so hard during my career and this semi-finals are a dream come true.

“It’s such a special competition, you can always qualify because anything can happen in 90 minutes. If you make mistakes you pay for them.

“It’s a short path but it can be very rewarding. We will do our best to make the fans happy. We are all really motivated. We won’t play against an Italian team. It’s a different atmosphere and it gives you a lot of motivation.”

