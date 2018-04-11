Roma star reveals he has no regrets over January Chelsea snub

Roma forward Edin Dzeko has joked that he and his current club were glad he turned down a January move to Chelsea, after he inspired the Italian giants to a Champions League upset.

Dzeko scored the opening goal in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday, and won the penalty that led to the second.

The Bosnian also scored the vital away goal in Camp Nou a week previous, a goal that ultimately meant that the Serie A club went through on away goals.

The Giallorossi are now preparing for a first European Cup semi-final since the 1983-84 season, and Dzeko is delighted to be a part of history.

“It wasn’t easy, but I stayed here and am very happy to be here,” he said. “I think the club is glad, too. Let’s not talk about [the move]. Money doesn’t matter “This was the best, but even better may well be yet to come. It proved we can play against anyone, as Barcelona are such a strong side. We put three goals past them and could have had more. “I have never seen Barcelona struggle so much. We pressed them constantly from the first minute.” Asked how far Roma can go, Dzeko responded: “To the final, hopefully. “Nobody believed in us and we have reached the semi-final for the first time in the Champions League [era]. I am very happy that I can watch the draw for the semi-finals and see my Roma there.”

