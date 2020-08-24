Tottenham reportedly need to find an extra €10-20m if they are tempt Roma into selling midfield playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

The 21-year-old has been on Spurs’ radar ever since he made his Roma debut in 2018, after joining from Inter Milan.

Both former boss Mauricio Pochettino and current chief Jose Mourinho have had the youngster scouted. Indeed, the latter is looking to strengthen his squad, as Spurs prepare to battle on four fronts this coming campaign.

But Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reported on Monday that the owners of the Serie A giants had taken Zaniolo off the market.

The report stated that ‘as soon as the transfer of ownership was completed’, Roma wanted to keep him. Adding that ‘all ideas of a sale were discarded’.

Tottenham, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were all keen on the player, with all four clubs putting ‘€50m on the table’.

Those bids were swiftly rejected but Corriere points out it could have been a lot worse.

They add that Roma were ‘also lucky’ because ‘without Covid’, the offers ‘would have reached €60-70m’. That sort of figure would have been for Roma to resist.

To that end, the report adds that if Spurs can find an €10-20m then they could still land the player.

Mourinho has already improved his defensive midfield options with the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. But Zaniolo’s addition would give Tottenham the creativity they’ve missed since Christian Eriksen’s departure.

TWO MAJOR HURDLES AS SPURS EYE RAKITIC DEAL

Tottenham must overcome two major hurdles if they are to complete a deal for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer.

For the second day in a row, Spanish media are linking Spurs with a strong interest in the Croatian.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave Barca this summer. As such, the Catalan giants are looking to cash in on a player who is out of contract in 2021.

Sport states that Tottenham have previously tried to sign the midfielder, with Jose Mourinho a massive fan of Rakitic.

However, the report claims that the LaLiga side were asking for too much at the time.

But things have now changed, with new Barca boss Ronald Koeman ready to oversee a squad overhaul at the Nou Camp. Read more…