Roma star’s salary dispute steers him towards Tottenham switch

Nicolo Zaniolo seems ready to move to either Tottenham or Juventus after reportedly growing unhappy with Roma.

According to Calciomercato, Zaniolo and his agent Claudio Vigorelli are disappointed that Roma are only prepared to increase the player’s salary by €300,000.

The Italian outlet claims that new Giallorossi sporting director Gianluca Petrachi wants the 20-year-old to prove he is worthy of a better pay deal by his performances on the field.

Despite breaking through into the first team last season, the attacking midfielder scored just once more in Serie A after February 2 as his form tailed off.

Spurs have been tipped to sign Zaniolo as part of a swap deal for defender Toby Alderweireld, with Corriere dello Sport claiming that Roma are tempted by their offer of the Belgian plus €25m.

Alderweireld is seen as a direct replacement for Kostas Manolas, but Calciomercato states that Zaniolo is actually leaning more towards a move to Juve – with whom he has ‘an agreement in principle’ over personal terms.

It would appear that the ball is now very much in Juve’s court if they want to push forward with the deal, otherwise there is a strong chance that Spurs could move quickly for the highly-rated star.

