Roma veteran responds to claims of free transfer to Chelsea

Daniele De Rossi insists he is only focused on the Serie A run-in with Roma, amid claims he is set to make a free-transfer move to Chelsea.

The one-club midfielder, now 33, has amassed over 550 appearances during his 16 years at Roma, but is out of contract this summer and talks over a new deal have yet to see an agreement reached.

Reports in Italy suggest Di Rossi could be targeted by Antonio Conte as Chelsea look to add experience to their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

And the midfielder did little to dissuade the links by admitting last week that he regrets never experiencing the atmospheres in England or Spain during his career.

“My only regret about staying at Roma is that I never got to experience the atmosphere in other countries, such as in England or Spain, outside the stadiums,” De Rossi said. “I would have liked to know how to live elsewhere.”

However, after helping Roma to beat Champions League finalists Juventus 3-1 this weekend, Di Rossi was asked to clarify his future and the midfielder, this time, was a little more coy with his response.

“My future? I am not thinking about this since I am fully focused on our upcoming results.

“We will now rest a little bit but then we have to get ready for our final two games in Serie A.”

Discussing the performance against Juventus and their hopes of winning the Scudetto, Di Rossi continued: “This is a very important win for us especially considering the fact that we re-claimed the second spot in the standings over Napoli.

“It wasn’t an easy game for us tonight but we responded well after the Lemina goal.

“At this point, we have to win our next two games to keep adding pressure on Juventus. Tonight we had great support from our fans, I would love it to be like this for every game not only against Juventus. “