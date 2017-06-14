Roma warn Liverpool over Salah: “We are not a supermarket”

AS Roma have warned Liverpool that they are “not a supermarket” amid continued speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, with Liverpool reportedly locked in talks after having an opening bid of £28million rejected.

Their valuation is understood to be well above the value of the first offer, with €40million (£35m) being the figure quoted in Italy.

Roma’s new sporting director Monchi confirmed the interest of an English club, hinting that he could be set to leave the capital.

“For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers,” he told a press conference for the presentation of new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

“As I’ve said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe.

“We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible.

“At the same time, no club exists that does not sell players.”