Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has explained the club’s “difficult decision” in calling time on Frank Lampard’s reign.

The Daily Telegraph broke the Lampard news on Monday morning, with several other outlets following suit.

Lampard had managed to guide Chelsea back to winning ways on Sunday in the FA Cup against Luton. But it has been their league form which has concerned Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk understands the decision was taken after Leicester game. The former Derby boss was given a chance after 3-1 defeat to Man City, but defeat to Leicester was the final straw.

With Thomas Tuchel reportedly next in line, Chelsea confirmed Lampard’s sacking in a statement on Monday.

“This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank. But after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.”

With an improvement in results and performances required, Lampard leaves Chelsea eighth in the Premier League.

Having also spent the best part of £220m over the summer, much more was clearly expected.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Abramovich thanks Lampard

Indeed, addressing the difficult nature of the decision to axe Lampard, Abramovich explained why the club had no choice.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Abramovich said.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future.

“He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcome back at Stamford Bridge.”

READ MORE: Tuchel next in line at Stamford Bridge