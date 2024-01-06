Fabrizio Romano: second Man Utd star set to follow Sancho out of the club after being neglected by Ten Hag

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that one of Manchester United’s most promising youngsters is keen to leave the club to join Sevilla this month.

It could be a fairly busy window for the Red Devils, with several players expected to follow Donny van de Beek – who joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan – out of the exit door.

Jadon Sancho is expected to re-join Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan despite problems arising in negotiations, for example.

Now, it seems that Hannibal Mejbri has joined the players who are searching for a move away from Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut back in 2021. He has featured five times in the Premier League this season and scored his first goal in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

Hannibal, who can play as a midfielder or a winger, is behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and others in the pecking order.

Furthermore, the return of Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Sofyan Amrabat would see Hannibal’s opportunities on the pitch only decrease.

Therefore, a move away from Man Utd could be the best thing for his development.

Hannibal ‘decides’ to join Sevilla

According to trusted transfer journalist Romano, Hannibal has ‘decided’ to sign for Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

On X, he wrote: “Hannibal Mejbri has decided to join Sevilla on loan from Manchester United!

“Freiburg and OL asked for him too but Sevilla on it since August and is now ready to sign Hannibal.

“United and Sevilla will now discuss terms of loan [also a potential option and buy back clause].”

The move to the LaLiga club will give Hannibal the opportunity for more consistent playing time if it is finalised as expected.

At this stage, it is unclear whether any buy option will be included in the loan deal.

It seems unlikely that Man Utd would agree to that, though, given Hannibal is popular among the fanbase and many of them wanted to see him given more playing time.

