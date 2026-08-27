Romano delivers huge Marmoush to Tottenham update as Gakpo signing also accelerates amid major Liverpool news

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a critical update on Tottenham Hotspur’s efforts to follow up their capture of Savio with the addition of his now former Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush, while there’s also a telling update on the club’s chase for Cody Gakpo.

Spurs splashed out what could ultimately cost them £85million on the Brazilian, if all his add-ons are met, with the winger giving a sample size of what fans can expect with his dazzling cameo in the 5-1 Carabao Cup rout of Championship side Charlton on Wednesday evening.

Savio scored once and also had a goalbound effort deflected in off Ben Davies, while his link-up play with World Cup winner Pedro Porro down the right also whetted the appetite of what’s to come.

However, Tottenham have been determined to make it a double strike on Premier League rivals City, with the loan-to-buy capture of Egypt forward Marmoush.

While Romano may have jumped the gun with his customary ‘here we go’ after Enzo Maresca’s side beat Bournemouth on Sunday, given that the player was then pictured in training with City on Monday, he has now confirmed on X that Marmoush has signed his contract with Spurs.

The north London club have agreed a loan deal to sign Marmoush, with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £60m (€70m / $81.5m) next summer.

Marmoush, who scored 16 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for City following his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025, will officially wear the No.22 shirt and should be in line to make his debut against Newcastle on Saturday.

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Gakpo still pushing hard for Tottenham move

While the additions of Savio and Marmoush – not taking into account the fee that Spurs will pay for the Egyptian in 2027 – have taken the club’s spending to over £300m this summer, it appears they are not done there.

Indeed, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Tottenham remain on course to sign Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, who continues to actively push for a move to the capital.

The Netherlands international was Liverpool’s best attacker in their 2-2 opening weekend draw with Newcastle, with Andoni Iraola reluctant to let him leave.

However, Gakpo’s exit is tied to the Reds bringing in at least one, if not two, new forwards before the window shuts, with David Ornstein revealing that an agreement in principle is now in place to secure the signing of PSG star Bradley Barcola.

That should definitely help Gakpo to Tottenham move on quickly, with talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook also confirming on X: “Tottenham still pushing to sign Cody Gakpo. Understand a move to Man City unlikely at this stage.

“Liverpool remain in talks with PSG for Bradley Barcola. French sources suggesting that one is more likely than unlikely between now and the transfer deadline.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have offered Tottenham and Chelsea the chance to sign an elite goalkeeper before the window shuts.