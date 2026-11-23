Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the very latest on interest from the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa in Real Madrid striker Endrick ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazil international forward was heavily tipped for a summer exit in the Spanish capital, especially after Jose Mourinho’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Indeed, fears over regular game time for Endrick under Mourinho have come to pass, with the 20-year-old starting just one match in all competitions this season – making eight appearances for Real Madrid in total.

And there are already rumours that the talented attacker will find himself out on loan again in January, having spent the second half of last term in France with Lyon.

Speaking back in October, Romano revealed that Endrick’s focus was still on Real Madrid as he looked to get more game time in the coming months.

Indeed, Romano said on October 8: “It’s true that Endrick didn’t find space at the beginning of the season at Real Madrid. That’s the reality. The numbers say that.

“But at the same time, we should not forget that Endrick was not available for a long time at the beginning of the season. He had an injury and was recovering.

“So Endrick was not in the best condition possible to play football under Jose Mourinho.

“Then, in the summer, Endrick had three main possibilities. One was a loan to Aston Villa, another one was a loan to Roma and another one was a loan to Milan.

“Then there was also interest from Liverpool. Liverpool were keen on Endrick, but that’s it – they never presented any sort of proposal.

“Liverpool were thinking of Endrick, even to buy Endrick at some point. But Real Madrid closed the doors to loan and permanent transfer approaches. For Real Madrid, it was not possible to touch the player.

“And when I say Real Madrid, it is Florentino Perez, people in the management and Jose Mourinho himself. Altogether, Endrick, his agency and Real Madrid decided to continue.

“But when we talk about Endrick, let’s see what’s going to happen. I keep saying that October, November and December are three months of football ahead.

“So before saying Endrick is leaving, Endrick is going, we have to see how much he is going to play during these three months and what he will decide with Real Madrid.

“At the moment, the focus of Endrick is on Real Madrid. That’s important to say. Then what’s going to happen beyond December, and in the January window, depends obviously on what’s going to happen with his game time at Real Madrid.”

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Romano claims Liverpool, Villa ‘quiet’ in Endrick chase

Endrick has failed to cement his place in the Real Madrid starting XI under Mourinho so far but, despite that, the Portuguese still wants him to stay in the Spanish capital.

Providing a new update on the player’s situation, Romano has revealed that Liverpool and Aston Villa “are quiet” on Endrick currently, while AC Milan are “in love” with the Brazilian.

Romano said in his latest video on YouTube: “Milan are in love with Endrick. They already tried [to sign him] last summer but it was not possible.

“They remain in love, completely in love with Endrick. Roma are also keen [while] English clubs tried last summer – Aston Villa, Liverpool [but those clubs] are quiet now.

“Let’s see [what happens] because, at the moment, the position of [Real Madrid boss] Jose Mourinho is clear: [he] wants Endrick to stay.”

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