Romano provides big exit update on £27m Liverpool star with zero appearances this season

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with moves away from Anfield in recent weeks and now Fabrizio Romano has given an update on his future.

The Reds are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table and have got there without the midfielder, who has been sidelined with injury since the end of last season.

Thiago should become available again soon, though, and Jurgen Klopp will hope that the £27m signing can play a role in helping Liverpool clinch the Premier League title.

He made 25 league appearances for the Reds last season, scoring one goal and making four assists in the process.

As reported by TEAMtalk, several Saudi clubs are interested in signing Thiago. Brazilian club Flamengo have also been linked with a move for the former Barcelona man.

However, Romano believes that there is nothing concrete in the Spaniard’s links with Flamengo.

READ MORE: Liverpool stunned, with star who flopped sensationally labelled ‘best player in league’ at new club

Romano plays down Thiago links with Flamengo

Writing on X, Romano has insisted that there has been zero contact between Flamengo and Liverpool over a move for Thiago.

“Understand there’s nothing at all into rumours of Thiago Alcantara joining Flamengo in January,” Romano said.

“No talks, no board trip to England to negotiate. Zero. Flamengo were focused on their next signing, Matias Vina. Almost done.”

Therefore, barring any big offers from Saudi Arabia, Thiago could remain at Anfield until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer, though, so they risk losing him on a free transfer if he doesn’t sign an extension.

In terms of other potential Liverpool departures, two of their other players also have interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad remain interested in signing Reds superstar Mohamed Salah after they saw a £150m bid rejected for him last summer.

Klopp is extremely unlikely to sanction a mid-season sale of Salah, but could be tempted to offload him for a big fee at the end of the campaign.

Interestingly, youngster Ben Doak has also emerged as a target for Saudi teams this month.

The Scottish winger has struggled for game-time this season and as a result the Reds are willing to loan him out.

A spell in Saudi for Doak may also come with a sizeable loan fee attached and reports suggest that Liverpool would be happy to agree such a deal.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool, Arsenal chances of January deal for top Wolves talent slide but summer swoop still very much ON