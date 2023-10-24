Romano provides big update on Man Utd chase of ‘fantastic’ LaLiga winger as Ten Hag eyes Sancho upgrade

Fabrizio Romano has ruled Manchester United out of a move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, as Erik ten Hag eyes a new winger.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the Red Devil’s first-team squad after falling out with Ten Hag, and now the manager wants to bring in a replacement for him.

Recent reports have suggested that Man Utd are willing to make a significant loss on Sancho, who they signed for £73m in 2021. Juventus are considered to be favourites to sign the 23-year-old in January.

One player who Man Utd have been linked with is Kubo. The 22-year-old was previously heralded as a wonderkid and earned a move to Real Madrid from FC Tokyo when aged just 18 back in 2019.

The left-footed right winger never lived up to the hype at the Bernabeu, spending the entirety of his time with Los Blancos out on loan to various Spanish sides.

However, since joining Real Sociedad in a permanent deal one year ago, Kubo has taken giant strides forward and is now a genuine threat from out wide.

Kubo has made 11 appearances so far this season, scoring five goals and making three assists in the process. His good form has caught the attention of several top European sides recently.

Real Madrid favourites to sign Kubo in January

Despite Kubo’s excellent form this season, it seems that Man Utd will not be signing the Real Sociedad star in January.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano said that Real Madrid are the big favourites to sign the Japan international, who, as mentioned, was under contract at the Bernabeu between 2019 and 2022.

“Jadon Sancho’s situation will also be important to see if [Man Utd] do something in the offensive positions or not,” Romano said.

“There is still no price for Sancho, it will be important to see if it’s a permanent transfer or a loan – they will be open to any opportunity, though of course they’d probably favour a permanent transfer.

“Still, they know that in January it won’t be easy to find someone willing to pay something in the region of, and this is just my opinion, £50-55m, is not going to be easy.

“There is no change at the moment, no apology from Sancho, so it looks 90% over between him and the club.

“In terms of replacing Sancho, there have been reports about Takefusa Kubo and in my opinion he would be a fantastic option, Kubo is a top player. But I’m afraid there’s absolutely nothing concrete happening there from what I’m told.

“Kubo is a crucial player for Real Sociedad, also Real Madrid are still keeping an eye on him for the future. I’m not aware of any talk with other clubs at this stage, and I don’t think it’s one for January honestly.”

With that in mind, it seems that Man Utd will have to look elsewhere for a new winger if Sancho fails to apologise to Ten Hag soon.

