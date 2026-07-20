Chelsea have beaten Arsenal in the race to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa

Fabrizio Romano has revealed two major reasons why Arsenal were left staggered by the news that Chelsea had beaten them to the signing of Morgan Rogers and has now revealed how quickly his transfer to Stamford Bridge will go through.

The shock news emerged on Saturday evening that Aston Villa had struck a fee, understood to be worth £117m, to sell Rogers to Chelsea, despite weeks of speculation suggesting the player was Arsenal-bound.

However, regular readers of TEAMtalk will have known for months that Chelsea were also very much on Rogers’ trail, with our sources first revealing their intent to sign him and partner him up with his long-time friend, Cole Palmer, way back in March, as we exclusively revealed the big summer bid they were planning.

Now that has come to pass, we revealed on Saturday evening how Chelsea transfer chief, Joe Shields, who tends to remain out of the spotlight, managed to secure a stunning transfer hijack.

Per Romano, Chelsea can now expect to complete the formalities of that record transfer in the next 24 hours, having also revealed why Arsenal, who felt they were leading the chase for his signature, have been left shocked at the news.

“The next 24 hours are going to be the 24 hours of Morgan Rogers as a new Chelsea player,” the Italian stated on his YouTube channel.

“The deal is completed and will be signed on Monday, but everything is done. Chelsea and Aston Villa have already started exchanging all the documents.

“Aston Villa believe it’s excellent business, while Chelsea believe they have added a fantastic player to the squad.

“Morgan Rogers will sign a six-year contract with the option of a further season.”

IN-DEPTH: Exclusive ~ How Joe Shields masterminded Chelsea’s stunning Morgan Rogers hijack as £117m British-record deal agreed

Romano revealed Arsenal reaction to missing out on Morgan Rogers

Per Romano, Arsenal were left stunned at the news of Rogers’ move to Chelsea, with the Gunners understood to have been informed of the player’s decision in the hours before news of the Blues’ agreement first emerged.

Having held talks with the player, they felt in a strong position to win the transfer race, though ultimately it came down to the fact that Chelsea were prepared to blow the Gunners away over the fee and with the player himself making it clear he wanted Stamford Bridge.

“For Arsenal, it’s a big surprise because they now have to react on the market,” Romano continued.

“Mikel Arteta had direct conversations with Morgan Rogers over the last few months, and the player was a serious target.

“But Arsenal were always hoping to negotiate the price with Aston Villa.

“I can guarantee Arsenal’s intention was to bid around £90m, maybe a maximum of £100m, but never £117m (€138m, $157.5m).

“Chelsea decided to go all in immediately, and the only way to avoid an Arsenal counter-hijack was to complete the deal within 24 hours, and that’s exactly what they did.”

In a bad 24 hours for Arsenal, it also emerged they are likely to see a late play to hijack PSG’s Yan Diomande transfer fail, with the RB Leipzig star sticking by his preference to join the French giants should he leave the Bundesliga club.

In light of that, Romano has revealed whether they could now go ‘all in’ for Bradley Barcola as a result.

With Rogers now set to leave Villa and join Chelsea before embarking on a holiday, Stan Collymore has reacted to the news and revealed Xabi Alonso’s role in the ‘secret mission’.

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