Deco is going nowhere despite being tipped to leave Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Barcelona’s chances of signing any available free agents as the future of sporting director Deco has also become clear.

Despite the summer transfer window closing in Spain on Friday, there are still plenty of free agents on the market should the Catalan giants decide to take that route.

Hansi Flick is still lacking depth in two key areas due to injuries, namely at centre-back and in central midfield.

And while there are still options available in those positions, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are not actively looking to bring anyone in – for the time being.

Romano said: “It’s been reported that Barcelona are waiting on their deal with Nike to be signed and are then looking at some free transfer signings outside of the window. However, I’m not aware of talks with any free agents in this moment.

“I don’t know where these reports have come from but it’s completely quiet at Barca at the moment. I can guarantee that no negotiations are taking place now.”

That would certainly appear to make sense given that Flick does not have much salary room to work with

It makes sense that Barcelona are not trying to sign anyone, given that they do not have very much salary space to work with and Flick is also keen on pushing La Masia youngsters into first-team contention.

Deco going nowhere despite exit talk

Meanwhile, talk of an exit for sporting director Deco has been officially denied by the Blaugrana, although further information has come out about an uncomfortable situation at the Camp Nou.

Deco arrived last year without any experience in the role, and was immediately under pressure to continue the work of Director of Football Mateu Alemany.

However, following Vitor Roque’s failure to shine at the Camp Nou so far, having now been loaned to Real Betis, and the struggles getting Dani Olmo registered over the summer, Deco’s position has been firmly under the microscope.

And while Marca reports that Deco is not considering walking away, he has been left frustrated about his inability to act in the market.

The former Portugal playmaker tried to negotiate for a number of players, but when it came time to putting some actual offers on the table he was unable to do so.

Barcelona had reportedly assured Deco that he would have resources to spend in the summer transfer market but that never materialised. However, that situation is expected to be rectified in January when Barca are expected to have the funds to add to their squad.

Deco has, though, been working under significant pressure without the resources he feels can allow him to do his job to the best of his ability.

Indeed, Barcelona have still spent over €90m in the last two transfer windows, one of which being Roque in 2023, without making any major sales.