Romano reveals key Chelsea target, with Blues tipped to open talks over free transfer in January

Chelsea would have made a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams had they missed out on Cole Palmer in the summer window, it has been revealed.

The Blues signed Palmer from Manchester City for £45m, and he has already shown signs of being a great addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The talented 21-year-old put in a good performance in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Saturday, scoring his second Premier League goal of the season with a penalty in the 15th minute.

Had they not managed to secure Palmer’s signature, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea would have made a move for Williams, who is considered to be one of the top young talents in LaLiga.

Romano claims that the Blues scouted the winger for a ‘long time’ before putting all their eggs in Palmers’ basket.

Williams, who sees his contract with the Basque outfit expire in 2024, has featured seven times for Ernesto Valverde’s side in La Liag this term, providing four assists.

Bilbao desperate to keep Chelsea target Williams

With Williams in good form for Athletic Bilbao, the Basque club’s president Jon Uriarte has brushed off speculation that the Chelsea target will leave once his deal expires at the end of the season.

“It is a very recurring theme, from Bilbao we have peace of mind,” Uriarte told DAZN, as quoted by AS.

“We want an attractive project for Nico and other players, as with another puppy Unai Gómez, whom we have renewed this week [until 2028].

“We trust that Nico will find the project attractive, and we think that’s how it’s going to be. His family is loyal to Athletic, it is the best for his career. As for possible rumours, we have no idea.”

Spanish outlet SPORT recently claimed that ‘everything indicates’ that Williams will extend his contract with Bilbao, which, as mentioned, is set to expire at the end of the season. Bilbao plan to increase his €50million (£43.5m) release clause in order to fend off potential suitors.

As it stands, however, foreign clubs will be eligible to begin pre-contract talks with the Spain international over a free transfer in the summer from January 1 unless he signs an extension.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are also interested in Williams, so they could make a move for him this winter.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea try and tempt Williams into making a switch to Stamford Bridge, rather than extending his stay at his boyhood club.

