Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a Tottenham transfer is still expected to go through before the window shuts on August 30, although a switch to Spain now appears unlikely.

The north London club have certainly ramped up their business lately, having struck earlier in the window initially with the additions of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Timo Werner on loan, although Bergvall’s deal was technically signed off back in January.

After a quiet period in which the club looked to offload fringe stars to create room in Ange Postecoglou’s squad, the club made significant splashes to bring in Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and Wilson Odobert from Burnley, with at least one of two more signings still being predicted.

However, the latest update from Romano focuses on another exit, and a somewhat surprising one at that.

Manor Solomon is the player in question and it appears that a move looks increasingly likely for the winger before the window slams shut.

The 25-year-old missed the majority of last season with a meniscus injury, a problem that limited him to just six games in all competitions.

While he made his return to action in Tottenham‘s pre-season campaign, he was not in their squad for the opening Premier League game of the season against Leicester City.

It remains to be seen if the pacy attacker, who joined Spurs as a free agent last summer, will feature much in Postecoglou’s plans or if they are prepared to cash in on the Israel international.

But, according to Romano, Solomon has rejected a formal bid from Spanish outfit Getafe as his priority is to remain in England.

Leeds linked with Solomon swoop

That clearly opens the door for any suitors in this country and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Solomon is on Leeds‘ transfer list as they plot further additions to Daniel Farke’s squad.

The Championship outfit having already completed a £10million deal for former Manchester United academy product Largie Ramazani following the Almeria’s relegation from La Liga last season.

The 23-year-old Belgian is seen as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville – who joined West Ham earlier this month for £25m plus add-ons.

Leeds are now trying to find a successor to Georginio Rutter, following his £40m move to Brighton and it’s been reported that Solomon, who played as a No.10 before transitioning to a wide player, could be the answer.

A loan deal remains the most likely option if the player is to head to West Yorkshire and would at least give Solomon the chance to showcase his talents again on the biggest stage in the Championship at Elland Road.

Leeds also have a cloud hanging over the future of Wilfried Gnonto, who TEAMtalk understands still remains a top target for Everton.

From Tottenham’s point of view, it certainly makes more sense to loan Solomon out rather than sell, unless Postecoglou has already come to the conclusion that the winger is not to his liking after just a small sample size.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they host Everton in the Premier League looking to bounce back from the disappointment of only drawing their opening outing at Leicester despite largely dominating and missing numerous guilt-edged chances.