Romano tips Chelsea to shockingly offload star who signed a seven-year deal 12 months ago

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Noni Madueke could leave Chelsea in the January transfer window after being left frustrated by his lack of playing time.

The Blues re-signed the talented 21-year-old in January of this year, handing him a seven-year contract, but we understand he is already looking for a way out.

Madueke has only made six appearances in the Premier League so far this season, starting just one of those matches.

The youngster has suffered with injuries this term but currently finds himself behind the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer in the pecking order.

It seems unlikely he will break into Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI anytime soon.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Madueke is ‘seeking game time as soon as possible’ and the Blues will consider loaning him out in January to grant his wish.

It’s believed that several European clubs have already registered an interest in the England under-21s international.

Now, Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are set to ‘discuss’ Madueke’s future in the run up to the January transfer window.

Romano hints at January exit for Madueke

Writing for CaughtOffside, Romano said that ‘nothing has been decided yet’ regarding Madueke, but didn’t rule out him leaving on loan this winter.

The Blues are expected to be active once again in the window and a number of players are likely to leave.

Despite Madueke having a contract until 2030 with Chelsea, it’s thought that he could depart this winter in a bid to get into Gareth Southgate’s England squad before the 2024 Euros.

“My understanding is it’s (Madueke) one of the situations Chelsea will discuss in the next 2-3 weeks,” Romano wrote.

“Nothing has been decided yet for Madueke, but obviously he’s not playing as much as he’d love to.

“He’s also been injured and this is a topic to consider, so internal talks will take place soon to try to resolve things, for sure.”

While Madueke has struggled for minutes this season, Chelsea still see him as someone who could become a top player in the future.

Joining another team on loan until the end of the season could, therefore, be the best thing for his development.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any Premier League clubs take a punt on Madueke in January.

