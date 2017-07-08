Lukaku arrested in LA after throwing huge party – reports

Manchester United’s imminent new arrival Romelu Lukaku was arrested in Los Angeles, according to reports in the United States.

The player is on the brink of a £75million move to Old Trafford from Everton, but the player’s week has otherwise not been that good if reports in TMZ are to be believed.

They claim Lukaku was ‘arrested for disturbing the peace after he threw a massive day party at his Beverley Hills crib on July 2’.

The report claims Lukaku’s actions ‘REALLY p***** off his neighbours and the striker was then arrested.

They add that police went to his house six times to warn him about the noise and eventually arrested him for misdemeanour disturbing the peace.

But he was not taken to the police station or ‘formally booked’ and was only handed a citation.

Lukaku is likely to earn wages of around £250,000 a week when he joins United, with the player due to undergo a medical on Saturday ahead of the move.