Manchester City and Chelsea have both been given a double hope that they can bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Inter Milan this summer.

The 27-year-old Belgian has emerged as one the world’s top strikers since his move to Inter. He has helped Antonio Conte’s side claimed a first Serie A title in a decade and has scored 27 times this season. That form has seen him linked with a shock return to Chelsea.

City have also been touted as contenders to sign him as they seek a Grade A replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.

However, it seems interest from the pair would amount to very little with Inter unlikely to sell.

Reports in the Italian media though paint a very different picture on Wednesday.

Indeed, as per Corriere dello Sport, the newly-crowned Serie A champions are in fact willing to sell – but only if the price is right. As per the article, they state Lukaku will be allowed to leave should anyone match their €120m (£102.9m) asking price.

While that does seem steep, Inter believe that’s a fair reflection of his status. Furthermore, the prices being bandied about for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland justify that asking price further.

While Chelsea and City will compete for Champions League glory, they could also lock horns over Lukaku.

And those prospects have been given a significant lift too. That’s after the report stated that Lukaku is ‘open’ to the prospect of returning to England. Indeed, it’s stated he’s already ‘communicated to his entourage to keep the channels open with the Blues and the Cityzens’.

Young startled by Lukaku sale

Lukaku has a total of 61 goals in 92 appearances since swapping Old Trafford for the San Siro.

And his teammate at Inter, Ashley Young, has admitted to being astonished Manchester United allowed a player of his quality to depart so easily.

“I said it at the time, I couldn’t understand the decision [to sell Lukaku],” Young told Sky Sports.

“Whether it was made quickly or not, Romelu has proved a lot of people wrong.

“He’s worked unbelievably hard. There was talk that he was overweight and couldn’t do this or that. He’s smashed record and made history in Italy, he’s been unbelievable for the club.

“For me he was fantastic even in the Premier League. To go out there and face another challenge, I think it was the right choice for him. He deserves all the plaudits he is getting.”

