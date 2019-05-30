Romelu Lukaku decision made after showdown talks with Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been told that he can leave the club this summer following showdown talks on Wednesday.

The Belgium frontman returned from his holiday in America to speak to Old Trafford officials over his future at the club, and according to the report in The Sun United have made it clear that he can move on.

The report goes on to state that the 26-year-old can move to Inter Milan, if the Italian giants offer a deal worth just over the £75million United paid Everton two years ago.

Vice-chairman Ed Woodward will reject lower offers, although he could consider Inter players being part of the deal.

Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar has been on United’s radar, while Ivan Perisic is a player the Red Devils have been interested in for some time.

The Sun goes on to stats that United will not pay up any of Lukaku’s £225,000-a-week wages on the three years left on his contract, and that Inter will need to agree lucrative personal terms to get him to Serie A this summer.

Juventus are also said to be monitoring the forward’s situation and could join the race – although incoming Inter boss Antonio Conte remains in pole position to take Lukaku to the San Siro.

Lukaku has not handed in a formal transfer request, although his agent Federico Pastorelli has made it clear that his client would seriously consider a move.

The former Everton man’s impending exit has seen United linked with a number of forward replacements, with an Ivory Coast star said to be in talks over a move.

