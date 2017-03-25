Romelu Lukaku defends actions after asking to leave Everton

Romelu Lukaku says his “decision has been made” and claimed “there is nothing wrong with ambition” as he prepares to leave Everton.

The Belgian striker has made it clear on several occasions that he wants to play Champions League football and be has turned down the offer of a new contract at Goodison.

A move to Manchester United and a return to Chelsea could both be goers in the summer for a striker who has blasted 22 goals this season.

“The decision has already been made so I can’t talk about that,” said Lukaku.

“There is nothing wrong with ambition. You have to embrace it and where you are as a footballer.

“Sometimes people will mistake things that I say but it’s just ambition that I have; I want to win titles and trophies and I don’t think people should take that as arrogance – people should embrace it.

“This is what footballers need to achieve if they want to become the best, and I think young kids need to learn that too.

“I have made a long way until now but the road is still long and I know I have to improve and get better. I want to help Everton as much as I can, as well as the national team. I think a lot of stuff can be achieved.”

Lukaku signed for Everton for £30million in July 2014 and with two years to run on his contract he is likely to cost upwards of £50million in the summer.

