Romelu Lukaku drops surprising hint over Chelsea future after aiming veiled dig at former Roma boss Mourinho

Romelu Lukaku has dropped a somewhat surprising hint over his future at Chelsea as he continues to love life with Serie A giants Roma.

His comments came after Roma thrashed Premier League side Brighton in the first-leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday evening.

Goals from Paulo Dybala, Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante at the Stadio Olimpico look certain to have ended the Seagulls’ European hopes as the Italian side ran out 4-0 winners.

The Belgium striker is currently on loan at Roma after failing to secure a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge last summer, with potential moves to Inter Milan and Juventus both falling through.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea to put three stars up for sale, with board set to go against Pochettino and list vital player

And Lukaku is certainly enjoying life in the Italian capital, scoring 18 goals and adding four assists across 35 games in all competitions for Daniele De Rossi’s men.

Indeed, Lukaku appears to aimed a small dig at former Roma boss Jose Mourinho after admitting that he has more freedom to play under De Rossi’s leadership.

He told Sky Sport Italia after the Brighton win: “The coach gives me more freedom in midfield and to push up.

“I have to attack the space, whereas before I was asked to hold the ball up. It is the first time I am being used as the lone centre-forward in Italy, but I’m settling well and hope we can continue improving to go far in Serie A and the Europa League.

“De Rossi talks about having new objectives every day and give your best to hit those targets. Every training session is a test and I like that, because I think great players do have to be stimulated.

“He said we have the objective of getting into the top four in Serie A and also progressing in Europe, so we can never let our foot off the gas.

“It was a different experience, but as soon as I arrived, I saw how much the fans love this team. I also called Radja Nainggolan and he helped prepare me for how I ought to behave.

“Mourinho helped me and now De Rossi is too. I try to give my best for Roma, many people don’t know what my situation was, so I thank Roma.”

Lukaku refuses to rule out Chelsea stay

As for whether the 30-year-old will end up joining Roma permanently, the Chelsea attacker was certainly coy on that answer.

He added: “I don’t want to cause controversy in England, I have to be intelligent about this!”

Classic Romelu Lukaku 😮‍💨 Roma double their lead against Brighton!#UEL pic.twitter.com/QhV3mokqEm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2024

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in 2021 for a then club record £97million but he struggled to re-adjust to life in the Premier League ad was eventually shipped out to Italy.

Both Inter and Juventus were priced out of moves for the forward, although his price tag is expected to be much more reasonable any buyers this summer.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport recently stated that Chelsea need to make at least €43m (£36.8m) from Lukaku’s sale because of the amount they invested in him three years ago.

That news comes amid links to the Saudi Pro League, although at this stage it remains to be seen where Lukaku will eventually end up once the current campaign draws to a close.

Chelsea are ack in action on Monday evening when they host Newcastle in the Premier League, while Lukaku is expected to start again as Roma head to Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

READ MORE: Chelsea to rival Arsenal for prolific LaLiga striker as exciting alternative to Osimhen, Toney emerges