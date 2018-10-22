Romelu Lukaku gives reasons behind his Man Utd goals drought

Romelu Lukaku has explained why he has found goals harder to come by for Manchester United this season.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a largely positive maiden season at Old Trafford after his £75million move from Everton, but goals have been hard to come by in his second term.

Lukaku has failed to net in his last seven appearances for United but scored both goals in Belgium’s 2-1 Nations League win against Switzerland during the international break.

He has netted five goals in his last four outings for his country, with the striker suggesting a closer bond with his international team-mates is behind the difference in goal rates.

“I don’t know,” Lukaku said. “With Belgium I’ve been playing for 10 years, since I was 16. Players know me much more.

“Here I still think my teamwork between myself and my teammates can improve and be much better. It’s something that we’re working.

“The players need to know me and know my movement. When that starts clicking I think the results I have with Belgium will also come here.”

Lukaku will be hoping to score his first United goal since September 15 when perennial Serie A champions Juventus arrive at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday.

