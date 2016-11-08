Romelu Lukaku offers cagey response to PSG transfer gossip

Romelu Lukaku has offered a guarded reaction to reports linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, saying he leaves his transfer affairs to agent Mino Raiola.

The Everton striker was linked with summer transfers to both former club Chelsea and Italian giants Juventus, but instead opted to stay at Goodison to work under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Although talks over a new deal were initiated by the club, the striker is yet to commit his future to Everton and reports this week have linked the powerful Belgian with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Everton striker was interviewed by French station SFR Sport for their ‘Transverse’ magazine show , and was asked about reports linking him with a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

“This is Paris!” he responded, meaning he had heard the stories. “If they are founded? Frankly I do not know.

“Me, I know there are many people who come to the stadium to see me. That’s the only thing I know.

“But Mino (Raiola, his agent) would never tell me anything. As long as there is nothing on paper, he is never going to tell I respect that this is his way of working.”

Lukaku is currently away with Belgium, who take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has been in prolific form for club and country so far this season, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances, though he cut a frustrated figure during Everton’s 5-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

On Monday, Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri spoke of how Everton missed out on three major deals this summer and also spoke of how he did what he could to keep Lukaku at Goodison Park amid interest from Chelsea.