Romelu Lukaku pondering legal action over comments

Romelu Lukaku is pondering legal action against Everton over claims from major shareholder Farhad Moshiri that he turned down a new contract because of “voodoo”.

The Man Utd frontman is “sad and angry” about the claims from Moshiri and his representatives have told The Times’ Matt Hughes that Roman Catholic Lukaku is taking legal advice.

The Belgium international was in a meeting with Everton in March at which he was scheduled to sign a new contract – around the time his agent Mino Raiola claimed the deal was 99.9 per cent done – when the U-turn happened.

And yesterday the Iran-born businessman claimed Lukaku refused to sign a new contract at Everton after a voodoo message told him to join Chelsea.

“We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract,” Moshiri told Everton’s AGM.

“Robert (Elstone, chief executive) was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside, then in the meeting Rom called his mother.

“He said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea.”