Romelu Lukaku reveals how Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped him improve

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed how former Red Devil Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped him improve in one particular training session at the club.

Ibrahimovic, who joined United on a free transfer in July 2016, went on to win the Carabao Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford before announcing his departure in March last year.

While Lukaku could have picked up some valuable tips having watched his former teammate score 17 Premier League goals in the 2016/17 season, it was in fact a 50/50 challenge with the veteran striker in training that changed the Belgian international.

“Everything I learned from Zlatan was great, from his stories that he told me when he was at Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and even Ajax, to being on the field working with him, seeing how competitive he was,” Lukaku told United’s official website.

“I remember one training session. Because we were both strikers, we were never on the same team and, at one point, there was a 50/50 challenge. He went full-on against me!

“That is when I knew this guy wants to compete and this guy wants to fight for his spot. That is why he changed me. It was an eye-opener. The guy had to fight to be in the position he is in.

“So, I learned just to focus, work hard and enjoy it as well. Because he is a guy who you can have a lot fun with as well and having his personality in the dressing room was good.”

Lukaku has been influential for the Red Devils this term, netting 15 goals and providing four assists in 38 appearances.

The 25-year-old, who is contracted at Old Trafford until 2022, scored two goals to help United progress past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this month