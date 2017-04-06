Lukaku’s summer switch to Prem rival ‘almost done’

Reports in Italy have suggested that Romelu Lukaku’s move from Everton to Chelsea is nearing its completion.

Antonio Conte is keen to add reinforcements to his attack this summer, with Diego Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge in doubt.

According to Sky Italia, the Blues boss’ search could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, as the Champions-elect are allegedly closing in on the deal to re-sign Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been in fine form for Everton this season, scoring 21 goals in just 29 Premier League starts and is currently the competition’s top goalscorer.

His time at Goodison Park is set to come to an end in the summer, with the striker rejecting a contract extension last month, citing his desire to play Champions League football.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been mooted as likely destinations for Lukaku, who is said to have a £70million price tag, but it appears Antonio Conte’s men have won the race for his signature.

While speaking to Sky Italia, Italian journalist Massimo Marianella revealed that the forward will play his football at Stamford Bridge next season, while also suggesting that the Blues will spend big this summer.

“I think many big players will join Chelsea in the summer as Conte wants the Blues to become credible contenders for the Champions League win,” he said.

“I can say Lukaku’s Chelsea move is almost done deal and reports in England claim Alexis Sanchez will also play for Chelsea next season. Many other players could also arrive [at Chelsea].”