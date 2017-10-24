Ronald Koeman speaks out after Everton sacking

Sacked Everton manager Ronald Koeman is disappointed to have lost his job but was grateful for the chance to take charge of a “great club”.

The Dutchman was relieved of his duties on Monday after the 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal dropped the club into the Premier League’s bottom three and made it just two wins in 13 matches.

Under-23s boss David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge and will lead the side in their Carbao Cup tie at Chelsea on Wednesday.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager,” Koeman wrote on Twitter.

“I would like to thank (chairman) Bill Kenwright, (major shareholder) Farhad Moshiri and the Everton Board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

“Naturally I am disappointed at this moment but I wish the team good luck in the future.”