Ronaldinho sends Liverpool a message of hope over Coutinho

Ronaldinho has urged Liverpool fans not to worry about Philippe Coutinho and believes the player will “continue to give his all” to the club this season.

The Reds talisman is yet to feature for the club this season after seeing hopes of a move to Barcelona fail to materialise.

The player’s absence for Liverpool so far had been put down to a ‘back injury’, but supporters will hope time away with Brazil will have softened the player’s stance and he could be included in the matchday squad to face Manchester City on Saturday.

But with lingering doubts that Coutinho may not give his all to the Reds this season, Brazil legend Ronaldinho has urged supporters not to worry.

“This season they will see him give everything for the club – that is the sort of player he is.

“Also no player is going to refuse to play when it’s the World Cup at the end of the season.

“The Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about – I do not believe any of the stories about him refusing to play for the club. I know him that is not his way.”

Ronaldinho, who spent five years at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008, added: “He (Coutinho) made it clear that he wanted to join Barcelona this summer – he will be disappointed as it is a dream for players to want to play for Barcelona – but I am sure he will still get that chance.

“They made it clear how much they wanted him and I am sure that they will come back for him.”

Football legend Pele recently stated that Coutinho could even earn himself a Ballon D’Or nomination in a Reds’ shirt this year rather than at the Nou Camp.

Pele said: “You don’t necessarily have to change teams all the time to prove you are good. It all depends on taking your opportunities.

“Coutinho is a player I think we should all look at too because he is excellent for his team.”