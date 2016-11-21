Ronaldo allegedly subject of homophobic abuse in Madrid derby

A Spanish radio station has alleged Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of homophobic abuse in the Madrid derby.

Former Manchester United star Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Real beat rivals Atletico 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon.

The 31-year-old clashed with Spain midfielder Koke, with the duo involved in a heated exchange.

And according to Cadena Ser, Koke called the Portuguese a “f****t”, to which Ronaldo replied: “I might be a f****t, but a very rich one.”

Ronaldo certainly had the last laugh, as Real moved four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Atletico are languishing nine points back in sixth.