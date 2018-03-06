Ronaldo asks Real Madrid to buy Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool stars

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been given a list of seven targets this summer by the club’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The LaLiga giants look set to make wholesale changes this summer after a disappointing defence of their title, and a number of stars – including Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic – are expected to move on.

There are also suggestions the club could be tempted to cash in on Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane and Luka Modric this summer as the club prepare to finance a giant overhaul.

But most of the focus has been about who Real will look to bring in and, according to reports in the Spanish media, the Portuguese superstar has told the Real chief that players from his old club Manchester United, as well as Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool should be targeted.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo wants Real to sign one of David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois, Hector Bellerin and Mohamed Salah. Marquinhos, David Alaba and Goncalo Guedes are also said to have been discussed – though there was no mention of previously-tipped targets Harry Kane and Eden Hazard.

One player who could be on the way out is Varane, who on Monday was reportedly told he was free to leave if any club met his £53.5million (€60.9m asking price).