Ronaldo asks to leave Real Madrid after two factors irk Portuguese star

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave the club next summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito claims the 32-year-old has met Real president Florentino Perez to inform him that he would like to move on from Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who is under contract until 2021, has broken multiple records during his time at the club, and has also won the Champions League three times in the past four years with the club.

However, according to El Chiringuito, Ronaldo feels he’s badly let down by the club in two key areas – prompting his decision to ask to leave.

They claim Ronaldo was not pleased by a contract renewal offer he received from the club, believing that he is not valued highly enough by the European champions.

In addition, it’s claimed the Portugal forward considered it a lack of respect that the club would attempt to sign France international Kylian Mbappe or other world-class players without his prior knowledge.

Although the claims are unsubstantiated at this stage, after over eight years at the Bernabeu, it would not come as a major surprise if he left.

Reports last week claimed Real Madrid would look to cash in on the reigning Ballon d’Or winner while they could still claim a sizeable fee for him in the market.