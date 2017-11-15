Ronaldo at war with Real after making decision on his future

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo looks set for a stand-off with Real Madrid after deciding that he wants to leave the club.

The Portugal attacker’s future at The Bernabeu has been questioned all season but according to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones he has already informed Real president Florentino Perez of his decision to quit the club.

The report, however, goes on to state that Perez will not let the 32-year-old leave, even though Ronaldo has rejected the offer of a new contract and there has also been alleged discontent amongst his team-mates at some of his recent behaviour.

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy at the club’s continued pursuit of Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, who is currently on loan at PSG, and is concerned that the Frenchman is being targeted as his long-term replacement.

When he was asked earlier this month if he would be penning a new deal, he told beIN Sports: “I don’t want to renew. I don’t want to renew. I’m very happy with the contract I have.”

Ronaldo, who was linked with a sensational return to former club Manchester United over the summer, has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks after scoring just once in his last four games for Real.