Ronaldo blamed as agent of Man Utd target Dybala makes huge exit claim

Paulo Dybala’s agent has confirmed for the first time that the Manchester United target is unhappy at Juventus and will look to leave this summer.

Dybala, 25, has been a key player for Max Allegri’s perennial Italian champions in recent years, but hasn’t been quite as much of a first-choice option this season.

The Argentine has appeared in 28 Serie A games, scoring only five times and assisting with four more, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer seen as the main reason.

And while the player and his brother, who acts as his representative, had previously kept their counsel, he has now confirmed that the player will seek a move this summer.

Furthermore, and quite surprisingly, his agent has also cited the arrival of Ronaldo as the biggest factor in the player seeking a transfer.

He said: “There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Turin. He needs a change, he was very much at ease in Italy but now he is no longer.

“Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave. Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play.”

Dybala has been linked with a big-money £105m (€120m) move to both United and Liverpool in recent months amid uncertainty over his future in Turin beyond this season.

In the know journalist Ian McGarry had suggested at the weekend there are a number of teams monitoring the Argentinian’s situation after the player has signalled he’s open to offers.

“The guy who’s getable, certainly, and I think could change Manchester United’s fortunes, is Paulo Dybala from Juventus, who has made it clear that he feels he has done everything he can in Serie A, in Italian football, and wants to move,” said McGarry, speaking on the Transfer Window podcast.

“I believe his preference is to move to Spain and to Real Madrid.

“However that’s unlikely to happen given where they’re looking in terms of recruitment this summer.

“So a big-money move to England [could happen], ‘cos he’s currently on I think just under £100,000-a-week which by Premier League standards is quite cheap.

“So again doubling his wages and getting him in, he’s not a No 9 per se, he’s more of a kind of No 10, but his goalscoring ratio is very, very good.

“I think if you put him and his dynamism into that Manchester United team and played a 4-3-3, which I think Solskjaer will succumb to in terms of his default formation for maybe the rest of the season but certainly next season – then Dybala could be the man.”

