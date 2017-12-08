Ronaldo credits three Man Utd stars after fifth Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo credited his success to three players at Manchester United after claiming a fifth Ballon d’Or.

The Portugal star drew level with his great rival Lionel Messi after claiming the award on Thursday night.

After spending six years at Old Trafford at the start of his career, the 32-year-old has gone on to become one of THE superstars of the game.

And after accepting his award, he had high praise for three United who helped mould his career.

“Since I was 14, 15 or 16 years old I knew that I was different from other kids,” Ronaldo said. “I did different things.

“I realized that I was good at Manchester United, when I played with players like Giggs, Keane or Ferdinand. I had talent.

“The English mentality is different and those people helped me a lot to be what I am now. I have to thank my colleagues in Manchester. “