Manchester United want to wait and see how Mason Greenwood develops this season before making a final call on a striker transfer, a report claims.

United heavily bolstered their attack during this summer’s transfer window. Jadon Sancho looked to be the marquee arrival for £73million from Borussia Dortmund. However, Cristiano Ronaldo then had his own say by making his stunning return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

But despite those two deals, Greenwood is enjoying the majority of the early-season spotlight for United. The 19-year-old has scored three goals in three Premier League games.

Edinson Cavani is also an option up front, but his and Ronaldo’s arrivals have reportedly been temporary solutions – albeit impressive ones – ahead of a longer-term signing.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland supposedly remains on United’s radar. He would have cost over £100million this summer, but his price drops with a release clause in 2022.

According to 90min, though, Red Devils chiefs are ‘far from certain’ over a new striker addition next summer.

Instead, they want to see how Greenwood continues to develop and see what sort of influence Ronaldo has on the teenager.

The 36-year-old will add a proven Premier League goalscoring record to United. However, he has gained similar fame for his attitude off the pitch to training and recovery.

Manchester United Transfer Window Review Our review on Manchester United's transfer window activity.

As such, United feel confident that they can make Greenwood ‘match up and even surpass’ a player like Haaland in the future. Not only that, but the club believe his future lies in a central role – where he has played two of three league games this term.

The Englishman’s start to the season has ‘extenuated’ that belief, 90min adds.

Haaland, meanwhile, made his name at RB Salzburg, before moving to Dortmund in January 2020. From there, he has scored 63 goals in 64 games.

Solskjaer lauds Man Utd’s Greenwood

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted last summer that Greenwood may already be the best finisher he has seen.

He recently earned the Red Devils a 1-0 win over Wolves with a fine strike.

Solskjaer said of the goal: “It’s special. To get the shot on target from that angle is good, of course the keeper maybe could have saved it but he hit it so quickly.

“The beauty of him is that he can go outside right foot and inside left foot, so it’s hard for a defender.”