Ronaldo demand ‘made clear’ to Solskjaer sees sweeping Man Utd tactical change ordered

Man Utd striker Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘made it clear’ to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a tactical change must be implemented that will see him score far more regularly, according to a report.

Ronaldo, 36, has made a bright start to life back at Old Trafford. The Portuguese legend has notched five goals in his first five matches, though the team overall have laboured throughout September.

His last-gasp winner against Villarreal was as vital as they come given their surprise opening defeat to Young Boys two weeks prior.

Had they not emerged victorious on Wednesday night, it would’ve been just one victory from their last five matches across all competitions.

And according to ESPN, Ronaldo has identified a tactical change Man Utd need to implement. Once made, Ronaldo reportedly believes he can score at a better ratio than a goal per game.

They state Ronaldo has ‘made it clear to Solskjaer’ that his Man Utd team-mates need to move the ball quicker, both while in transition and then when in the final third.

ESPN cite sources that claim Man Utd’s coaching staff believe Raphael Varane is key to the alteration.

The French centre-half is believed to be more capable of upping the tempo from the back than fellow defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. Hastening the distribution forward from the back-line is stated to be a clear aim.

Ronaldo reportedly believes he can be even more potent when capitalising on a defence that is still retreating into shape.

Solskjaer has seemingly agreed with Ronaldo’s outlook. The article concludes ‘work is ongoing on the training pitch’ that will see the pace quickened and Ronaldo’s output swell.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd captain Ashley Young has told the Red Devils of the perfect man to fill a void left by a club icon in 2018.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live (via Goal), the Watford veteran insisted Man Utd have never adequately replaced Michael Carrick.

The classy midfielder formed the bedrock of Man Utd’s midfield for over a decade following Roy Keane’s departure. Young believes none of Solskjaer’s current options are capable of having Carrick’s impact, though PSG’s Marco Verratti could.

The 28-year-old Italian was superb in the engine room as PSG sunk Man City 2-0 on Tuesday night. In Young’s opinion, Verratti would be an “unbelievable” signing for Man Utd.

“The Michael Carrick type has been missing for years. They haven’t gone out and replaced Michael Carrick. Don’t get me wrong – Fred and McTominay are good players but I don’t think there’s a Michael Carrick around.

“I was watching the PSG v City game yesterday and I think Marco Verratti is the closest one and nobody’s gone out to test the water to try to sign him. I think he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United.”

