Ronaldo discusses how he came to join Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed how his transfer to Manchester United came about in 2003.

United signed Ronaldo after the winger shone for Sporting Lisbon as the Portuguese outfit beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s side 3-1.

And speaking at the launch of his new Nike boots, the 31-year-old spoke about the encounter.

“The first game I played against United was unbelievable, it was the perfect night,” Ronaldo said.

“My team-mates said after the game, ‘listen you’re going to go to Manchester… trust me’. Sir Alex Ferguson was there and he said he wanted to speak with me.

“I went to the dressing room and he introduced me to the players – for me it was fun, I was a little bit shy. Sir Alex said to me, ‘listen I want you now!’ and then everything moved so fast.

“Two days later I spoke with the coach, I was taken to England, I was in Manchester and I signed.”