Ronaldo: Hat-trick is great, but it’s all about Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo praised the winning mentality of Real Madrid after his hat-trick helped defeat Bayern Munich 4-2 following extra time at the Bernabeu as the holders booked a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, who missed the first leg with a shoulder problem, had put the Germans ahead on the night from the penalty spot to level the tie on aggregate following Real’s 2-1 win in Munich, where Ronaldo had scored twice.

However, a diving header from Ronaldo with 14 minutes left looked to have been enough to send the Spanish side through, only for a bizarre own goal from Real captain Sergio Ramos to level things up at 3-3 overall.

Bayern saw midfielder Arturo Vidal sent off for what looked a harsh second caution to go into extra time with just 10 men.

Real made their numerical advantage count as Ronaldo grabbed his second of the match in the 105th minute – which saw the forward become the first player to score 100 Champions League goals – although he looked to have been offside.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick four minutes later as he rolled the ball in following a fine run from Marcelo, when he could well have been flagged offside again.

A fourth on the break from substitute Marco Asensio in the 112th minute completed a 6-3 aggregate win for the Spanish league leaders as former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti endured a miserable return to the Bernabeu.

“We are just winners,” Ronaldo said, quoted on the Real Madrid website.

“Making six goals against a team like Bayern is not easy and we deserve to move through to the semi-finals.

“We played very well, obviously I am very happy to score all three goals, but the team has been great.”

The Portugal forward added: “We knew we had to play very well because Bayern can score goals from anywhere on the pitch and proved to be an excellent team, but Real Madrid is Real Madrid.

“In the first half we had many opportunities and we could score a goal or two, also in the second half too.

“Yes, we conceded two goals, but Real Madrid is used to this setback, we won and we are all very happy. ”

Ancelotti, who left Real after two seasons in 2015 having won the Champions League in the previous campaign, felt the Germans had done themselves proud despite the final result.

“Neuer and the whole team played well, we deserved to come away with more tonight,” the Italian said at his post-match press conference.

“It is hard to come to Madrid and win over 90 minutes and moreover with 10 men.

“Now, Madrid continue and I wish Zizou and his side all the best.”