Ronaldo intervention gives Man Utd huge lift in pursuit of Dybala deal

Manchester United have reportedly received ‘a resounding endorsement’ from Cristiano Ronaldo in their bid to land Paulo Dybala in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

United have emerged as potential suitors for Dybala in recent weeks after Inter Milan stalled on a move for Lukaku, leaving Juve trying to push through a swap as they target the Belgian.

Dybala, however, has had reservations about the move and sought talks with new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri to see if he could remain and fight for his place at the Turin giants.

But a report in the Daily Mail claims that the Argentine questioned United great Ronaldo about life at Old Trafford and was met with a glowing report on the Red Devils.

The report goes on to add that Dybala was told by Ronaldo that he became a ‘champion’ during his time under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo is also said to have ‘approved’ of the move and gave United ‘a resounding endorsement’ as ‘one of the strongest voices at the club’.

The Mail then reports that Ronaldo’s intervention is likely to convince the forward that he ‘is now ready to accept United’s offer’.

There had been reports on Thursday that Inter were set to rival United for the signature of Dybala from with an inviting swap deal of their own, but it would appear that the Argentine now seems more likely to head to England.

