Ronaldo makes agent plea to force dream Man Utd return

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his agent to seal a dream return to Manchester United this summer.

The 32-year-old, who quit Old Trafford for Real eight years ago, stunned the La Liga giants after revealing his desire to leave them emerged last Friday.

The forward is currently facing allegations of a £13million tax fraud and now doubts over his Real future have sparked a frantic scramble for his services.

United, along with Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are all keen on the prolific Portugal star, with the French outfit ready to to offer £122m to land him plus a staggering salary of £26m per year, according to the report in The Sun.

Ronaldo, however, favours a return to return to United and has instructed his representative, fellow Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, to do everything in his power to make it reality after ignoring pleas from Real boss Zinedine Zidane to reconsider his position.

A major stumbling block will have to be resolved if any deal were to go through, however, after Ronaldo fell out with then Real boss Jose Mourinho during the current Manchester United manager’s final season in charge at The Bernabeu.

Mourinho is reportedly ready to bury the hatchet with his countryman in a bid to bring Ronaldo’s goals back to Old Trafford this summer.