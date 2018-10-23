Ronaldo makes Man Utd goal vow as Mourinho offers warm praise

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to refrain from celebrating should he score against his former club Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

The Juventus star is back at Old Trafford for his side’s Champions League Group H clash – with the 33-year-old enjoying six highly-successful seasons at the club between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo was in jovial mood, flashing smiles throughout the press conference at the No.7 Lounge, where his face adorns the walls alongside George Best, David Beckham and Eric Cantona – fellow United greats who wore the shirt bearing that number.

The 33-year-old remains a fans’ favourite at United, meaning he will not celebrate should he score in the Group H encounter.

When asked what it’s like to back at his former club, albeit in opposition colours, Ronaldo had nothing but praise for his former employers as he explained why he won’t celebrate a goal should he score.

“It is a huge, emotional thing for me to come back,” Ronaldo said. “I mean, I can remember what it was like when I was here in Manchester and know all about the history.”

Despite their struggles for consistency so far this season, Ronaldo expects United to provide his side with a thorough examination, adding: “It will be a difficult game. Manchester are a good team, they play at home and it will be tough for us. But we have our weapons.

“I know it’s going to be tough, but I think we have a chance. We have to respect Manchester United, because they have a fantastic team, they have an experienced coach, but I expect Juve to win the game.”

The match also pits Ronaldo against his former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who spoke glowingly about his compatriot ahead on Monday.

“He is one of the best players of all time and nobody can tell different than that,” the United boss said of his fellow Portuguese.

