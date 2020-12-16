Brazilian legend Ronaldo has named current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the best footballer he ever played with.

Ronaldo enjoyed a glittering career for club and country.

He starred for Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid and AC Milan at club level. And on the international stage his performances at the 2002 World Cup helped Brazil become winners for a fifth time.

Ronaldo scored eight goals in those finals in Japan and South Korea to win the Golden Boot. That included both goals in the final against Germany.

His experiences in the Far East were a stark contrast to the 1998 World Cup in France. Brazil also made it to the final that year but the striker suffered a convulsive fit just hours before kick-off. A subdued Ronaldo was a shadow of himself as hosts France crushed Brazil 3-0 in the final.

The 44-year-old is now president of La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Ronaldo came across a host of world-class performers in his playing days. But he was quick to decide which one had stood out from the crowd: current Madrid boss Zidane.

He told France Football after being nominated as the Ballon d’Or Dream Team’s centre-forward: “Zizou has been the best player I have trained and played with.

“And now he has become a coach and won three Champions Leagues in a row.

“That is why today I ask myself: ‘Who is better, Zidane the player or Zidane the coach?’ But I can’t answer.”

Ronaldo picks out own heroes

Ronaldo has also named four stars he looked up to when growing up.

“Marco Van Basten for sure,” he said. “From a very young age I watched Italian football and paid special attention to this player.

“Maradona and Cruyff, too. And Zico, of course, because he played for Flamengo and I was a fan of that team.

“I tried to take something from all of them and ultimately I can say that I am proud of the career I have had.”

That trio were all No.10s but Ronaldo said he always considered himself the main striker.

“Sometimes I played as a second striker, but I always saw myself up top in the centre. It was like that.

“Maybe I could have played in the ‘10’ position, but I always preferred to be close to the box, where I knew I was the most dangerous. I was so in love with my position as a number 9.”