Ronaldo phonecall disrupts Arsenal’s plans to land €50m playmaker

Cristiano Ronaldo called his former team-mate James Rodriguez in a bid to get him to join Juventus, according to a report.

Rodriguez is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but has fallen out of favour under Niko Kovac this season, leaving his future very much under the spotlight.

The Bavarian side paid Real a £11.9m two-year loan fee when previous manager Carlo Ancelotti brought him to the club in summer 2017, with an option to make the move a permanent £39.1m switch this summer.

It has led to reports suggesting Arsenal are looking at the Colombia international, as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has been told told his Arsenal career is drawing to a close.

However, if the latest reports from ​Marca are to be believed, ​Ronaldo wants to reunite with the Colombia international and has even called him to try and convince him to move to Turin.

Rodriguez has apparently told Bayern that he does not wish to stay with them past the summer, despite club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggesting that the Bundesliga champions intend to keep him.

It was recently claimed by Don Balon that Lionel Messi has suggested that Barcelona go out and sign Rodriguez this summer.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!