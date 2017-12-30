Ronaldo ready to force Man United move as Perez relationship sours

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid to remove the huge buy-out clause in his contract in an attempt to fight for a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Portugal international has scored 13 goals in 18 matches this season which is down on his normal average of around about a goal every game.

Reports in the summer suggested that Ronaldo, who has an £887million release clause in his contract, had grown unhappy in Spain after being accused of tax fraud.

And his relationship with club president Florentino Perez has soured to the point that he ‘doesn’t even want to talk to the president’, according to the Daily Record.

The hostilities stem from the lack of support shown to him by Perez following the allegations over his tax affairs.

Both Man United and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be interested, with Ronaldo reportedly alerting the clubs to his potential availability in the summer.

By asking Real to remove his buy-out clause, Ronaldo is hoping that the Spanish giants will then consider offers of £89million or less.