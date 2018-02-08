Ronaldo sets wheels in motion for Real Madrid to sign Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the door on a possible Real Madrid transfer move for Neymar by stating the club “should be looking to sign the world’s best players”.

The Brazil star quit Barcelona for PSG last summer in a world-record €222million deal – but his time in Paris has been dogged by reports that the move will only act as a stop-gap and a prelude to a summer 2018 return to La Liga with Real.

While PSG have been at pains to suggest the player is not for sale this summer, the rumours have refused to go away and Ronaldo has now stoked the flames by suggesting he would welcome the former Santos favourite at the Nou Camp.

“Neymar is a superb player, maybe he will be the best in the world in a few years, and Real Madrid need the best,” he said told Marca.

Despite the speculation, Ronaldo was quick to play down how close a potential Madrid move was for Neymar.

“I haven’t heard any official representative of Real Madrid say anything about Neymar,” Ronaldo said.

“They should think about what they have and this year it’s difficult for Madrid, they have to keep going and end well.

“The Champions League is a competition that they do well in and we will see how it ends, because everything changes very quickly in football.”

The two players will come face to face next week when Real Madrid host PSG in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Champions League.