Cristiano Ronaldo tasks Mendes with line of duty over next career move

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tasked his agent Jorge Mendes with the duty of lining him up with his next club this summer after becoming unhappy at Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo wants to quit Juve as ‘they’ve broken up, but they are still living together.’ However, the 36-year-old would have to lower his mammoth €31m-a-year salary if he does indeed have his wish granted.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out a return to the Bernabeu, although Manchester United remain in the frame to bring back the club legend.

Ronaldo will be out of contract in June 2022, so Juve will need to act this summer to achieve a decent transfer fee.

Any move outside of Italy would force the Portuguese to pay more taxes on incomes from sponsorship contracts. In fact, the so-called ‘Growth decree’ allows him to pay just €100,000 taxes on any income from abroad.

April 30 Transfer Chatter: Sterling rift at City, Dortmund following another Englishman and Liverpool move ahead of Barcelona in forward hunt. Raheem Sterling 'seething' in midweek with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund chase another young English talent and Liverpool in for a Dutch forward all in today's transfer chatter.

The report adds that Ronaldo’s attitude has changed at Juve since the Champions League defeat to Porto back in March.

The forward has failed to score in the last three Serie A games, and was not himself in the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last weekend.

‘It’s almost like Juventus and Ronaldo have broken up but are still living together,’ wrote Gazzetta.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Ronaldo tipped for Man Utd return

Reports suggest that United would jump at the chance at bringing the player back. However, they have other positions of need that are likely to need strengthening first.

There has been mention of the Red Devils using Paul Pogba as a makeweight in any deal. But, unless the Frenchman forces their hand, that move makes littles sense given the relative ages of the pair.

Pogba is still only 28 and has been showing his best form in a United shirt for some time.

Even if Ronaldo dropped his wages, his salary would still have a big impact on the Old Trafford budget.

So from a nostalgia point of view it seems like a dream scenario. But financially it makes little sense for a player at the tail end of his career.

READ MORE: Man Utd shaken as Euro giants join race for £35m-rated Prem target