Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to move for Liverpool’s Coutinho

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has urged his former club to move for Liverpool’s mercurial talent Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has emerged as one of Liverpool’s key players since his arrival at the club in a bargain £8.5million move from Inter Milan in January 2013 and has regularly been linked with moves to Europe’s super powers, with Barcelona in the past, and most recently PSG, all thought to be plotting moves for the player.

Now, Ronaldo – who spent five seasons in the Spanish capital, scoring 104 goals in 177 appearances for Real and winning two La Liga titles – has called for his former club to bring his countryman to the Bernabeu.

“I would love to see Coutinho at Real Madrid,” Ronaldo told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“Spanish football is, without doubt, the best in history. It has always bought the best [players] and produced the most beautiful football.”

Coutinho’s reputation in Brazil has soared in recent months with the player finally emerging from the shadows and becoming one of his nation’s most-trusted players.

His national team manager Tite said: “There’s a reason he is called the Magician.

“With his passes, Coutinho opens the lines, creates space. I like his mobility, he was influential in both games when he came on (against Colombia and Ecuador last month when his introduction changed both matches).

“It was a difficult decision for me, but right now this is Coutinho’s moment. And in football, you have to follow the moment.”

Ronaldo on La Liga’s best stars

Ronaldo also gave his verdict on the world’s best players, suggesting Barcelona forward Luis Suarez deserves to be in the conversation.

Suarez, who top scored in La Liga with 40 goals last season, has scored six in his first eight league appearances so far this campaign, more than Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Between Cristiano, Messi or Neymar, I would also include Luis Suarez,” Ronaldo added.

“I choose Cristiano Ronaldo because he is a Real Madrid player, but we cannot forget how good Messi and Neymar are.”